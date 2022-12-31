No. 10 Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88

Lewis 9-14 0-0 20, Porter 7-12 3-4 17, Basham 7-10 3-3 17, Mallette 4-9 2-3 11, M.Mitchell 5-11 1-2 13, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Pitre 1-3 0-0 2, Zidek 0-2 2-2 2, Deng 0-1 1-2 1, Jordan 0-0 0-0 0, Yoon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 12-16 88.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason