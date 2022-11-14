No. 10 Creighton 94, Holy Cross 65

Gates 7-16 1-1 16, Kenney 2-7 0-1 4, Rabinovich 2-4 0-0 5, Batchelder 1-6 0-0 2, Montgomery 8-14 0-0 21, Dorsey 2-6 4-4 8, Lewis 1-4 1-2 4, Tse 2-3 1-2 5, Kirkwood 0-1 0-0 0, Capron 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 7-10 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason