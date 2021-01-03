No. 1 Stanford holds off Arizona State 68-60 JACK MAGRUDER, Associated Press Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 8:13 p.m.
1 of6 Stanford's Ashten Prechtel (11) goes for a rebound Arizona State's Katelyn Levings (20), Jaddan Simmons (2), and Maggie Besselink (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Stanford's Ashten Prechtel (11) loses the ball against Arizona State's Katelyn Levings (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Stanford's Lacie Hull (24) gets fouled by Arizona State's Maggie Besselink (13) as teammate Taya Hanson (0) closes in on her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Stanford's Lacie Hull (24) comes up with a loose ball against Arizona State's Maggie Besselink (13), Katelyn Levings (20) and Jamie Loera (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Stanford's Kiana Williams (23) gets stripped of the ball by Arizona State's Sydnei Caldwell (21) and Gabriela Bosquez (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Stanford's Ashten Prechtel (11) battles for a rebound with Arizona State's Katelyn Levings (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan 3, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. Darryl Webb/AP Show More Show Less
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Francesca Belibi scored a career-high 23 points and added a season-high 12 rebounds and Kiana Williams had 16 points to lead No. 1 Stanford to a 68-60 victory over stubborn Arizona State on Sunday.
Haley Jones, who was averaging a double-double, had eight points and seven rebounds and Lexie Hull had seven points for the Cardinal (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12), who have held every opponent to 61 points or fewer.