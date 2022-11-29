No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 15 UCLA 64

Bessoir 4-14 0-0 10, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Conti 2-8 1-3 6, Osborne 6-18 10-11 24, Rice 6-13 4-5 16, Jaquez 1-4 2-4 4, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 21-65 17-23 64
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason