No. 1 Houston 53, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 48

Bowen 0-2 0-0 0, Saxen 2-6 0-2 4, Johnson 5-8 5-6 17, Marciulionis 0-0 0-0 0, Ducas 3-6 0-0 9, Mahaney 5-15 0-0 14, Howell 2-4 0-0 4, Wessels 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 5-8 48.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason