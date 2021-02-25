No. 1 Gonzaga tested, pulls away to beat Santa Clara 89-75 Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 9:29 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme had 16 of his 18 points in the second half and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home, beating Santa Clara 89-75 on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night.