No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over most recent champ Virginia, 98-75 SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 26, 2020 Updated: Dec. 26, 2020 6:23 p.m.
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a 3-point basket against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) controls the ball as Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) reaches in and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Gonzaga coach Mark Few watches during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Indianapolis. Coach Few of top-ranked Gonzaga says the suspension of basketball activities for the past two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic has ''not helped us in any way, shape or form.″ Few called it the biggest challenge he had faced as a head coach during a Zoom call Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, as the Bulldogs prepared to face No. 3 Iowa on Saturday in South Dakota.
Gonzaga coach Mark Few, left, hugs West Virginiacoach Bob Huggins following an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 87-82.
West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor but the game was cancelled due to COVID.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.
The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags' replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.