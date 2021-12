Milford Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class at the Great River Golf Club on Nov. 20.

Amy Campanelli-Bugge`, Bill Coelho, Edna Fraser, April Hunt, Lou Pietrini, Walt Pilkowicz, Linwood Schulte, Tracey Shackett, Ken Walker, and the 1994 Foran High football team were honored.

Amy Campanelli-Bugge`

Amy Campanelli-Bugge` started diving her freshman year at Lauralton Hall, where she was 3-time All-State diver and 2-time All-Stater. A member of the 1989 State Open winning team, she served as captain her senior year. Campanelli-Bugge` continued her diving career at West Virginia University, where she won four varsity letters for the 3-time Atlantic-10 champions. Campanelli-Bugge` coached diving at Lauralton for 10 years and three years at St. Joseph of Trumbull. She coached gymnastics for six years at Lauralton. Married to Vincent Bugge` and mother to Alyson, she has taught second grade at Mathewson Elementary School the past 23 years.

Bill Coelho

Bill Coelho was a two-way All-MBIAC tackle on the Milford High football team. In the fall of 1971, he become only the second player from the city to earn All-State honors for football. He went on to play for the Connecticut Patriots semi-pro team. Coelho earned the state title in the heavyweight division in 1971-72. He finished with a 42-4 career mark. The wrestling program at Jonathan Law would go through a string of coaches before Coelho lent stability for two seasons (1984-85) and produced Law's first state champ -- Daryll Arroyo. Coelho is credited with giving shape to Milford’s youth wrestling club, which he ran from 1985 through 2008. Milford Wrestling Club won state and regional titles while Coelho developed wrestlers for scholastic competition.

Edna Fraser

Edna Fraser was a pioneer, trailblazer, and pathfinder for women’s sports before the enactment of Title XI in 1972. She coached female teams in volleyball, basketball, and softball at Milford and Foran High. She also served as Foran’s athletic director. Fraser guided Foran to the Class M state volleyball championship in 1975 when she was named Connecticut’s Volleyball Coach of the Year in 1975. Named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1986), Fraser received a Gold Key, symbolic of overall athletic achievement, from the Connecticut Sports Writers’ Alliance in 1996. Fraser was an all-star center fielder and two-time batting champion, as a Raybestos Brakettes’ softball standout from 1953 to 1965.

April Hunt

April Hunt is enshrined in the Women’s Basketball and Volleyball Hall of Fame. An All-Stater in basketball and in volleyball at Foran High, she played on the 1975 volleyball team which won the first state title for the sport. Her 1975-76 basketball team at Foran posted a 19-3 record. Hunt played basketball for three years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She played for the U.S. National handball team from 1976-1982 and was a member on the squad for the 1980 Olympics.

Lou Pietrini

Lou Pietrini put an indelible stamp on how football would be played at Jonathan Law. Joining brothers Pete and Russ in earning All-MBIAC honors, Lou was named All-State at tackle in 1971 and was a Sports Illustrated All American. Law compiled 9-1 marks of 1969 and 1971 when the Lawmen finished 8th each season in the New Haven Register Top 10 poll. Pietrini went on to play the offensive line at Ohio State, where he was Lineman of the Week in games with Iowa and Wisconsin in 1976. He was drafted by the New York Football Giants.

Walt Pilkowicz

Walt Pilkowicz became the first basketball player from Milford to be named All-State and to score 1,000 points when he was named New Haven Register Class A All-State in 1955. He went from MHS to the Milford School in 1956, where Pilkowicz scored 25 points a game and led the Maroon to an 11-4 record and a spot in the New England Regional Tournament. Teamed with Gene Davins (17.8) and Mike Dinapoli (16.2), they made up one of the best combines in city history. A basketball player at Otis Air Force Base (MA), Pilkowicz was asked to attend the Air Force Academy. He declined to return home to Milford with wife Elaine to raise their family.

Linwood Schulte

When Linwood Schulte took over the Jonathan Law girls track and field program in 1985, he thought it would be a “fun thing to do for a few years.’’ Schulte coached the team for 35 years, winning five SCC Hammonasset Division titles and nine CCIAC championships. His 2016 team placed third in Class M, the best from Milford. An All-Stater running the mile in track at Milford High in 1955, Schulte’s first coaching victory was an 83-44 win over Bunnell on April 16, 1985. Fifteen of his athletes achieved All-State. He recorded his 300th career victory in 2018. Schulte also coached girls’ country at Law for better than three decades. “My biggest joy comes from the relationships that have carried on over the years, to see them become successful in their professions and as parents,” he said. “I’ve loved coaching these young ladies, and I also coached some of their mothers. I’ve received more from coaching than I could ever give back.”

Tracey Shackett

Tracey Shackett helped the Jonathan Law softball team capture the state title in 1980. She batted .682, as coach Michele Chartier’s club finished 20-0. Shackett drove in 36 runs in 1979. Her career batting average (1977-80) was .560. She is the single-season program leader in batting average and RBIs, and career leader in batting average. Shackett received a softball scholarship to Sacred Heart University. She went on to play fast-pitch softball and then slow-pitch in Milford for Hebert Jewelers and Three Brothers Sport Shop.

Ken Walker

Ken Walker was a four-year member of the Milford High football, basketball, and baseball teams, earning nine varsity letters. Walker was named All-MBIAC in football in 1968 and 1969 in baseball. He went on to start four seasons in baseball at Central Connecticut State University (1969-1973), where he was captain his senior year. Walker was New Haven Register Football Coach of the Year after he led Foran to the city’s only state championship in 1994. An assistant coach in football for 20 years at Milford, Jonathan Law and Foran, Walker also was an assistant baseball coach at Milford and Law for 12 seasons. Walker was head baseball coach at Foran for 20 years. His team’s compiled 279 wins, won five league/division titles, and qualified for 20 consecutive state tournaments.

1994 Foran Football

Foran defeated Daniel Hand 28-24 to win the Class M state title. It was the first football state championship for a Milford school. Coach Ken Walker’s team finished 10-1. They were ranked 6th in the New Haven Register poll. The Lions tied for 5th with Naugatuck in the Hartford Courant poll. Foran came from behind to defeat No. 3-ranked Stratford and Bunnell in a meeting of 7-1 teams to earn the Coastal Conference title. Down to Hand 24-13 in the fourth quarter at sold out SCSU, Foran scored two touchdowns the second with 1:12 remaining.