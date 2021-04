Foran’s boys’ tennis team turned back Guilford 4-3 and winning coach Alan Stern was quick to credit Nico Esposito for his tenacity.

“It all came down to the No. 1 singles match between Nico and Jackson Mailhot from Lyman Hall,” Stern said after host Foran improved to 3-0. “After dropping the first set, Nico fought back to take the second set 6-1 and force the match into a third set.

“Although it started rough with Nico going down 2-4, he held his serve and broke back to get to 4-4. After they both held to reach 5-5, Nico stayed strong, holding his serve to 6-5 and ultimately breaking Jackson’s service game to win 7-5.”

Lyman Hall, now 1-1, took the next three singles matches but had to forfeit in doubles.

FORAN 4, LYMAN HALL 3

Singles

Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Jackson Mailhot (Lyman Hall), 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Brady Campbell (Lyman Hall) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 6-2, 6-2

Alex Zelaya (Lyman Hall) def. Jared O'Sullivan (Foran), 6-3, 6-0

Evan Smith (Lyman Hall) def. Ryan Purviance (Foran), 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran) def. Forfeit (Lyman Hall)

Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran) def. Forfeit (Lyman Hall)

Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran) def. Forfeit (Lyman Hall)