Nick Paul scores twice, Senators beat Sharks 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Paul had two goals and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL in the Ottawa Senators' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Connor Brown and Anthony Duclair also scored and Craig Anderson stopped 34 shots.

Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. They are 1-2-1 on a five-game trip that ends Tuesday night in Boston.

Aaron Dell allowed four goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Martin Jones for the third period. Jones allowed one goal on eight shots.

Erik Karlsson's return lacked the fanfare from last season when he went to Ottawa for the first time since being traded to the Sharks. Karlsson was minus-3 on Sunday.

NOTES: Bobby Ryan was a healthy scratch for the Senators, with coach D.J. Smith pointing to the 32-year-old's lack of production. The highest-paid player on the Ottawa roster, Ryan has a goal and three assists through 10 games. ... Mikkel Boedker and Cody Goloubef also were healthy scratches for the Senators. Jonny Brodzinski, Lukas Radil and Trevor Carrick were healthy scratches for the Sharks.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Boston on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Boston on Saturday night.

