Niagara 73, Cent. Arkansas 64

Gray 2-7 0-0 4, Iorio 3-7 1-2 7, Bayless 5-7 4-4 14, Moore 2-5 0-1 4, Thomasson 12-18 5-7 29, Mitchell 2-3 2-2 6, Erving 2-5 1-2 7, Obioha 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 13-18 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason