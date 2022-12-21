Niagara 73, Binghamton 67

Balogun 0-6 0-2 0, Falko 14-24 4-4 36, Harried 4-9 0-0 8, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, Petcash 1-3 4-4 6, Gibson 2-7 0-0 4, Akuwovo 2-4 1-1 5, Solomon 1-2 2-2 5, White 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 12-15 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason