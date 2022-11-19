Skip to main content
Niagara 66, Stetson 62

Smith 3-8 1-3 8, Tumblin 1-3 0-0 2, Blackmon 3-10 2-2 9, Swenson 4-8 6-8 15, Panzo 2-4 0-1 6, L.Brown 3-8 0-1 7, Oglesby 2-2 2-2 7, Diawara 2-2 0-0 4, Gateretse 1-4 2-3 4, Peek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 13-20 62.

NIAGARA (2-2)

Gray 4-10 2-2 13, Iorio 1-4 1-2 3, Bayless 2-5 0-2 4, Moore 4-9 4-4 14, Thomasson 5-13 4-5 15, Mitchell 4-6 0-0 10, Obioha 1-4 3-3 5, Erving 0-1 0-0 0, Kasperzyk 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 14-18 66.

Halftime_Niagara 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 7-17 (Panzo 2-4, Oglesby 1-1, Smith 1-2, L.Brown 1-3, Swenson 1-3, Blackmon 1-4), Niagara 8-18 (Gray 3-5, Mitchell 2-3, Moore 2-3, Thomasson 1-3, Erving 0-1, Iorio 0-1, Bayless 0-2). Rebounds_Stetson 27 (Smith 7), Niagara 30 (Gray 9). Assists_Stetson 9 (Swenson 4), Niagara 12 (Thomasson 3). Total Fouls_Stetson 15, Niagara 20.

