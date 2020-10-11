Nguyen makes history, Revolution beat New York City 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Nguyen had a goal and an assist to make New England history in the Revolution's 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

With the assist, the 34-year-old Nguyen became the first player with at least 50 goals and 50 assists for New England (6-6-4). He had 51 goals and 49 assists with the Revolution from 2012-2018, then returned Sept. 8 in a trade with Inter Miami.

Near midfield, Teal Bunbury tapped a pass to Nguyen, whose one-touch pass led Bunbury through the attacking half before he flicked a left-footer into the net from the center of the area to open the scoring in the third minute.

Nguyen scored his 52nd goal with the franchise when he converted from the spot in the 80th minute after a foul in the area by Alexander Callens.

Callens capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time, heading a corner kick by Alexander Ring off the post and into the net.

New York City (8-7-2), which had won three in a row, had 67% possession and outshot the Revs 16-7.

New England's Matt Turner had seven saves.