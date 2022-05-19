New league for prep standouts sends 2 players to NBA combine PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 3:58 a.m.
1 of8 Dominick Barlow participates in the NBA basketball draft combine Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Chicago. Barlow, one of the 76 prospects at the combine, didn't take the conventional route through the college ranks. Or the NBA's G League Ignite. Or playing overseas. He turned down college offers to receive on-the-job training through Overtime Elite, a new basketball league created to give high school players another path to the pros. He got paid -- a six-figure salary -- as he learned about nutrition, social-media skills, financial literacy and, of course, the art of basketball. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
They took a chance on each other: The teenage power forward from New Jersey on the start-up league. The start-up league on the young player with immense talent.
Dominick Barlow received on-the-job training — and a six-figure salary — to skip college and join Overtime Elite, a new basketball league created to give high school players another path to the pros. He learned about nutrition, social-media skills and financial literacy as he immersed himself in hoops.