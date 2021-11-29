New York Giants surprise Eagles to keep playoff hopes alive TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 29, 2021
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A year ago, the New York Giants got off to a 1-7 start and remained in the playoff race all season because they played in the weakest division in the NFL — the NFC East.
Their postseason hopes ended in the finale when Washington (7-9) beat Philadelphia in a game in which the Eagles lifted starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter trailing by three points. New York (6-10) finished a game behind in the division.