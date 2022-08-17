New York 98, Chicago 91

Howard 9-17 3-3 22, Laney 6-13 4-5 17, Dolson 5-11 0-0 13, Dangerfield 1-4 0-0 3, Ionescu 8-12 3-3 22, Onyenwere 1-2 0-0 2, Xu 1-4 2-2 4, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, Johannes 3-5 1-1 8, Whitcomb 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 37-75 13-14 98.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason