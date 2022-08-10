New York 91, Dallas 73

Allen 3-5 0-0 7, Howard 4-7 0-0 9, Dolson 3-8 0-0 7, Dangerfield 1-1 2-2 5, Ionescu 6-12 0-0 13, Onyenwere 2-3 1-2 5, Laney 3-5 4-4 11, Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 2-6 2-2 6, Johannes 5-7 0-0 13, Whitcomb 5-8 1-1 15. Totals 34-62 10-11 91.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended