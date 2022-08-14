New York 87, Atlanta 83

Hillmon 0-4 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 7-8 24, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Caldwell 5-7 0-0 14, Wheeler 3-13 3-4 9, Billings 5-6 5-5 15, Vaughn 1-2 1-2 3, McDonald 4-16 3-3 11. Totals 27-74 19-22 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended