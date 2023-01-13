New Orleans 85, Incarnate Word 79, OT

Jackson 9-9 4-8 22, Kirkland 1-3 2-3 4, Johnson 3-13 6-6 13, Vincent 4-6 4-4 12, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 4-4 10, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Doughty 2-4 2-2 7, Henry 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 2-2 0-1 4, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 22-28 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason