New Orleans 129, San Antonio 110

Ingram 4-9 8-8 17, Williamson 14-18 4-8 32, Valanciunas 9-11 0-0 22, Alvarado 2-5 0-0 5, H.Jones 3-7 2-2 9, Marshall 1-4 3-4 5, Hayes 0-2 1-2 1, Hernangomez 1-2 1-2 3, Nance Jr. 3-4 0-1 6, Temple 1-2 0-0 3, Daniels 2-5 1-2 5, Graham 7-13 1-1 21. Totals 47-82 21-30 129.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason