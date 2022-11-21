New Orleans 128, Golden State 83

Kuminga 6-20 2-2 18, Lamb 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Poole 9-18 6-7 26, Baldwin Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, J.Green 4-6 2-2 10, Jerome 2-4 2-2 7, Moody 2-6 5-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-74 17-19 83.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason