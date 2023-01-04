New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Gordon 5-12 1-1 13, Smith Jr. 3-10 6-8 14, Sengun 5-11 3-3 13, Green 5-15 4-4 16, Porter Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Eason 2-5 0-2 4, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 7-7 0-3 16, Fernando 1-2 2-3 4, Marjanovic 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 18-27 108.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason