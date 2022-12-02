New Orleans 117, San Antonio 99

Murphy III 6-15 0-0 17, Williamson 9-14 12-13 30, Valanciunas 8-11 4-4 21, Daniels 2-7 0-0 4, McCollum 2-11 0-0 5, Marshall 5-11 4-4 15, Nance Jr. 2-4 3-3 7, Temple 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 5-12 2-2 15, Graham 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 40-92 25-26 117.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason