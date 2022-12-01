New Mexico St. 95, UTEP 70

Onyema 1-2 0-2 2, Sibley 1-5 0-0 2, Solomon 3-5 1-3 7, Givance 0-4 9-10 9, Hardy 7-13 8-8 24, McKinney 7-13 7-10 22, Lemus 0-3 2-2 2, Kalu 1-1 0-0 2, Frazier 0-1 0-1 0, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 27-36 70.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason