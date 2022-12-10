New Mexico 94, UTSA 76

Bofinger 2-3 0-1 4, Germany 3-9 1-1 7, Buggs 3-10 3-3 11, Medor 3-7 0-0 6, Richards 4-8 8-9 20, Addo-Ankrah 3-7 0-0 8, Farmer 2-5 0-1 4, Tucker 0-2 2-2 2, Aleu 2-4 1-2 6, Czumbel 1-2 0-0 2, Diouf 0-3 3-4 3, Sabally 1-1 0-0 3, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 18-23 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason