New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 59

Ivey 2-11 4-4 9, Knight 4-15 2-2 11, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Agee 1-5 0-0 2, Moore 1-2 3-4 5, Anigwe 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 3-5 0-0 6, Chappell 1-3 3-4 6, Hammonds 3-7 0-0 7, Smith 0-3 2-2 2, Nichols 1-6 3-3 5, Dhaliwal 0-2 3-4 3, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 20-23 59.

NEW MEXICO (16-5)

Manigault 8-13 5-6 21, Maluach 4-7 5-6 15, Martin 7-11 6-8 20, Hendrix 4-7 0-0 8, Percy 2-4 0-0 5, McGee 4-9 0-0 10, Kuac 1-1 1-4 3, Arroyo 0-0 0-0 0, Wegscheider 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-0 4-4 4. Totals 30-53 21-28 86.

Halftime_New Mexico 41-29. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 5-25 (Washington 1-1, Chappell 1-2, Hammonds 1-4, Ivey 1-6, Knight 1-6, Agee 0-1, Anigwe 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Smith 0-2), New Mexico 5-16 (Maluach 2-3, McGee 2-5, Percy 1-1, Martin 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Manigault 0-2, Hendrix 0-3). Fouled Out_Percy, McGee. Rebounds_San Jose St. 33 (Knight 7), New Mexico 34 (Maluach 13). Assists_San Jose St. 4 (Ivey, Agee, Moore, Lane 1), New Mexico 15 (Hendrix 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 20, New Mexico 22.