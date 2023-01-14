New Mexico 76, San Diego St. 67

Allick 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 4-7 2-5 10, House 10-21 6-6 29, J.Johnson 4-8 0-0 10, Mashburn 9-18 3-5 22, Jenkins 0-3 2-2 2, Seck 0-0 1-2 1, Dent 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 16-22 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason