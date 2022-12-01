New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65

Allick 4-7 2-2 10, Udeze 5-8 3-3 13, House 5-11 4-4 17, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mashburn 5-14 1-1 12, Dent 5-8 2-4 13, Jenkins 1-1 2-2 4, Forsling 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-16 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason