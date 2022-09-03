New Mexico 41, Maine 0

Maine 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 New Mexico 0 21 13 7 \u2014 41 Second Quarter UNM_S.White 4 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 14:53. UNM_Wysong 13 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 9:05. UNM_Wysong 10 pass from Kendrick (G.Steinkamp kick), 4:02. Third Quarter UNM_S.White 3 run (G.Steinkamp kick), 7:45. UNM_Sanders 10 run (kick failed), 4:39. Fourth Quarter UNM_Porter 7 pass from Kendrick (G.Steinkamp kick), 9:42. ___ ME UNM First downs 7 28 Total Net Yards 132 452 Rushes-yards 20-37 56-282 Passing 95 170 Punt Returns 0-0 3-34 Kickoff Returns 2-51 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-16 1-21 Comp-Att-Int 12-27-1 14-17-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-16 Punts 8-42.0 2-40.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-0 Penalties-Yards 9-75 8-75 Time of Possession 22:49 37:11 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Maine, Banks 5-22, Barnwell 3-7, R.Jones 2-6, Scott 1-5, Gay 3-5, Fagnano 6-(minus 8). New Mexico, S.White 13-58, Kendrick 11-50, Wysong 6-43, Wooden 3-30, Sanders 2-25, Montes 3-21, C.Washington 8-21, Hullaby 3-20, Alexander 5-13, Vigil 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Maine, Fagnano 12-25-1-95, (Team) 0-2-0-0. New Mexico, Kendrick 14-17-2-170. RECEIVING_Maine, Bowman 3-40, Scott 3-17, Moss 2-19, Baptiste 1-13, Banks 1-3, White 1-2, Brock 1-1. New Mexico, Porter 5-54, Wysong 3-51, S.White 2-25, C.Washington 1-27, An.Erickson 1-7, Hullaby 1-6, T.White 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.