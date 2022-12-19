New Hampshire 78, Holy Cross 60

Gates 5-13 0-0 10, Kenney 3-8 0-0 6, Batchelder 2-7 2-2 7, Dorsey 5-8 0-0 13, Montgomery 2-5 0-2 5, Octave 6-12 4-6 19, Tse 0-2 0-0 0, Wilbar 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 6-10 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason