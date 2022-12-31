New Hampshire 67, Albany (NY) 51

Daniels 6-11 2-4 17, Tutic 2-4 1-2 5, Brown 4-9 0-0 9, Herasme 1-6 0-0 3, Johnson 6-13 3-4 17, Baker 3-7 0-0 8, Woodyard 0-0 1-2 1, Derry 2-4 2-3 7, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Sunderland 0-0 0-0 0, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 9-15 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason