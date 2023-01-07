Nevada 67, San Jose St. 40

Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 1-2 9, Baker 4-9 0-1 8, Blackshear 5-11 0-1 11, Lucas 4-13 2-3 12, Davidson 6-12 1-1 15, Foster 2-2 0-0 4, Pettigrew 2-3 1-1 5, Powell 1-5 0-0 3, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0, Wigington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-9 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason