Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 11:44 p.m.
1 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, and Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, is fouled by Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Brooklyn Nets forward Jeff Green is attended to after being injured in a collision with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, talks with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley after a confrontation in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, shoots as Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row.
The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. All but two of the wins were by double digits. They've now defeated West teams eight straight times.