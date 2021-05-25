Nets get 7 3s from Harris, rout Celtics 130-108 for 2-0 lead BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 10 p.m.
1 of9 Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) blocks a shot by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is escorted from the court after suffering an apparent eye injury during the second half of Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) fights for control of the ball with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, and Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) get tangled up as Nets forward Joe Harris (12) watches during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) dunks in front of three Boston Celtics defenders during the first quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris tied a franchise playoff record with seven 3-pointers, Kevin Durant scored 26 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Harris had a career playoff-high 25 points and James Harden added 20 as the Nets unleashed their lethal offense after winning Game 1 largely with defense.