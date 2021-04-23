Nets back atop East after beating Celtics 109-104 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 10:23 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving just missed a triple-double despite an awful shooting night, Joe Harris scored 20 points and the Brooklyn Nets regained first place in the Eastern Conference with a 109-104 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Irving had torched his former team for 77 points in 67 minutes in a pair of victories this season, but this time shot just 4 for 19, missing all six of his 3-pointers.