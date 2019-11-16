Nets' Kyrie Irving out with shoulder injury vs Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game at Chicago because of a shoulder injury.

The team made the announcement before the game on Saturday night.

Irving had 17 points and nine assists at Denver on Thursday after being listed as questionable before the game.

Irving is sixth in the NBA in scoring average at 28.5 points.

It’s the first game the six-time All-Star has missed this season.