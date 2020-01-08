Nembhard helps Florida roll past South Carolina 81-68

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists as Florida held on to defeat South Carolina 81-68 on Tuesday night.

Keyontae Johnson added 19 points for the Gators (10-4), who opened 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the third time in the past four seasons.

Nembhard was a big reason why.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore made 8 of 14 shots, including three 3-pointers. He also had 10 of Florida's 13 assists as he controlled the action anytime South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) got close.

Johnson scored 10 of his points in the opening half as Florida played without leading scorer and rebounder Kerry Blackshear Jr. for all but two minutes due to foul trouble.

The Gamecocks cut the lead to a point twice in the second half, the last time on Maik Kotsar's bucket with 13:35 to play.

But Scottie Lewis followed with a 3-pointer, Nembhard hit two foul shots and Blackshear made three attempts at the line to push the lead to 61-53.

Florida was still only up 73-68 on Kotsar's inside basket with 2:43 left. But Nembhard found Blackshear on the next possession, leading to a foul shot before Nembhard put things away with a no-doubt 3-pointer with 2:01 to go to stretch things to 77-68.

South Carolina could not respond in losing its third straight at home.

Kotsar led the Gamecocks with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida played an efficient first half despite Blackshear's absence. The Gators, who came in 10th in the SEC in field-goal percentage, were 16 of 32 from the field in the opening half.

Florida used a 24-13 surge during an 11-minute stretch of the first half to move in front. Lewis got the run started with seven straight points, Nembhard had a pair of baskets and Ques Glover made a long jumper from the right side as the Gators took a 40-33 lead with 1:24 left in the half.

The Gamecocks came in to the game dead last in SEC foul shooting (60.3 percent), yet hit 13 of 14 tries in the first 20 minutes. They finished 18 of 24 from the line.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators were ranked in the Top 10 when the season started and won the Charleston Classic, defeating Xavier in a thrilling final. They once more look like a team capable of competing in the SEC, especially if Blackshear stays on the court.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks appear a mess right now. They seemed to be on an upward arc with road wins at Clemson and Virginia. But they've lost to Stetson and now the Gators at home as they struggle to find an offensive rhythm.

UP NEXT

Florida heads to Missouri on Saturday night.

South Carolina plays at Tennessee on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25