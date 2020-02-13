Nelson scores 22 to carry American over Loyola (Md.) 81-76

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sa'eed Nelson had 22 points as American narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 81-76 on Wednesday night.

Connor Nelson had 13 points for American (13-11, 9-4 Patriot League). Jamir Harris added 12 points. Mark Gasperini had 11 points.

Andrew Kostecka had 28 points for the Greyhounds (12-14, 4-9). KaVaughn Scott added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Hart had 10 points.

The Greyhounds trailed 36-28 in the last minute of the first half but went on an 18-3 run for a 46-39 lead less than four minutes into the second half.

The Eagles tied the game at 55 with about nine minutes to play and with just over five to go Harris knocked down a 3-pointer for a 67-63 lead. Loyola (Md.) got within one with with 2 1/2 minutes to play, Nelson hit the first of back-to-back baskets before two Harris free throws while the Greyhounds were missing twice and committing a turnover.

Nelson made four free throws and Harris two in the final minute to seal the win. Nelson had five assists and is now five from third place on the AU career list. He is also two points from third on the career scoring list and 76 from first.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. American defeated Loyola (Md.) 93-91 on Jan. 22. American faces Bucknell on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) plays Colgate at home on Sunday.

