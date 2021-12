FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Grant Nelson had a career-high 24 points as North Dakota State topped North Dakota 86-76 on Wednesday night in the Summit League opener for the two teams.

Tyree Eady had 18 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (9-4), which won its fourth straight. Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 14 points.