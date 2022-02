WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry St. Peter's to a 70-65 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Matthew Lee had 12 points for St. Peter's (13-11, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daryl Banks III added 10 points. Doug Edert had 10 points.