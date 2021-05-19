Naylor's homer in 8th gives Indians 6-5 victory over Angels JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 12:53 a.m.
1 of11 Cleveland Indians center fielder Harold Ramirez (40) catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor celebrates after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Angels center fielder Taylor Ward (3) does not catch a home run hit by Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton (10) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and Anthony Rendon (6) after they all scored off of a home run hit by Upton during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez, left, slides in to home plate to score during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario (9) slides in to second base ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels second baseman Phil Gosselin (13) during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels, who got bad news earlier in the day when Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a strained right calf. The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline the star outfielder through the All-Star break.