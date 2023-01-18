Navy 63, Boston U. 45

Zink 0-2 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 1-4 0-0 3, Harper 3-8 1-2 7, Tynen 0-1 4-4 4, Whyte 2-10 2-2 7, Chimezie 4-4 0-0 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Brewster 2-4 1-1 5, Ca.Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Tab 0-0 0-0 0, Uzoegbu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 8-9 45.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason