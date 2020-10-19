Nationals hire Jim Hickey as pitching coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nationals hired Jim Hickey on Monday as their pitching coach.

Hickey is entering his 38th season in pro baseball after spending the past two with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a special assistant for player development. He has 15 years' experience as a pitching coach in the majors.

Hickey succeeds Paul Menhart, who was not brought back after his contract expired.

The 59-year-old Hickey coached alongside current Washington manager Dave Martinez with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-14. Hickey will oversee a Nationals pitching staff led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion to the job," Martinez said. “He’s led a lot of really good pitching staffs over the years and has been a part of many successful clubs along the way. He’s helped countless pitchers improve, achieve their full potential and become All-Stars.”

Hickey was last a pitching coach in 2018 with the Chicago Cubs. Before his decade with the Rays, he spent three seasons with the Houston Astros.

Before that, Hickey spent seven years as a pitcher in the minors from 1983-89.

___

