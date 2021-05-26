National League Team Statistics

Through May 26 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Washington 1477 177 378 68 3 47 171 .256 Cincinnati 1571 232 389 74 4 69 219 .248 L.A. Dodgers 1628 252 402 76 10 56 241 .247 Colorado 1614 222 387 78 13 49 208 .240 San Diego 1610 230 386 67 9 48 214 .240 Chicago Cubs 1543 217 368 68 9 57 209 .238 Philadelphia 1609 199 379 70 6 50 190 .236 Atlanta 1576 236 371 75 6 78 229 .235 St. Louis 1572 203 367 70 6 55 189 .233 Miami 1601 192 372 70 10 44 181 .232 Pittsburgh 1570 157 359 75 6 30 148 .229 Arizona 1655 210 379 84 12 51 195 .229 San Francisco 1566 223 359 68 7 65 210 .229 N.Y. Mets 1349 143 304 52 4 33 136 .225 Milwaukee 1581 180 332 61 5 53 174 .210 ___ CLUB PITCHING More for youSportsUConn women's basketball unveils jersey numbers for...By Doug BonjourSportsConnecticut's top softball performances for Week 6By Will Aldam TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA San Diego 31 18 437.2 326 146 519 2.61 L.A. Dodgers 30 18 431.0 319 130 490 2.94 N.Y. Mets 22 20 358.2 288 118 407 3.19 San Francisco 29 19 425.0 356 135 418 3.24 Miami 23 25 426.2 354 141 416 3.40 St. Louis 26 22 420.0 342 210 381 3.84 Milwaukee 24 24 429.0 332 165 496 3.86 Chicago Cubs 25 22 417.1 382 176 429 3.95 Washington 20 24 383.1 329 153 382 4.09 Atlanta 24 24 423.1 398 170 441 4.17 Philadelphia 24 25 430.0 407 140 457 4.19 Colorado 19 30 421.1 423 187 374 4.78 Pittsburgh 18 29 407.0 382 162 403 4.89 Arizona 18 31 424.2 441 157 393 4.96 Cincinnati 21 25 413.0 372 198 453 5.06