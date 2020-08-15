Recommended Video:

Pitcher, Club W L IP H BB SO ERA
Lester, ChC 2 0 17.0 7 4 9 1.06
Wainwright, StL 1 0 6.0 3 1 5 1.50
Fried, Atl 3 0 22.2 13 6 21 1.59
Lamet, SD 2 1 28.1 15 8 36 1.59
Kelly, Ari 3 1 26.1 21 3 22 1.71
Darvish, ChC 3 1 24.0 14 4 27 1.88
S.Gray, Cin 4 1 30.2 19 9 45 2.05
Márquez, Col 2 2 26.0 18 6 27 2.08
López, Mia 2 1 16.0 14 4 19 2.25
Freeland, Col 2 0 25.2 21 7 13 2.45
deGrom, NYM 2 0 22.0 16 5 28 2.45
Corbin, Was 2 0 18.0 15 3 20 2.50
Urías, LAD 2 0 21.1 18 6 13 2.53
Fedde, Was 1 1 17.2 18 9 5 2.55
Flaherty, StL 1 0 7.0 6 0 6 2.57
Gallen, Ari 0 0 23.0 20 7 28 2.74
Scherzer, Was 1 1 19.2 16 10 29 2.75
Davies, SD 2 2 22.2 16 3 18 2.78
Nola, Phi 1 1 19.1 10 2 29 2.79
Mills, ChC 2 1 19.0 10 6 14 2.84
Wheeler, Phi 2 0 18.2 19 5 8 2.89
Peterson, NYM 3 1 21.2 17 8 17 2.91
Hendricks, ChC 3 1 26.1 24 2 20 3.08
Woodruff, Mil 1 1 25.2 20 7 30 3.16
Richards, SD 1 1 21.2 20 7 19 3.74
Castillo, Cin 0 2 23.0 25 8 31 3.91
Senzatela, Col 3 0 23.0 24 5 18 3.91
Stripling, LAD 3 1 22.2 20 6 20 3.97
Williams, Pit 1 3 20.1 19 6 18 3.98
Arrieta, Phi 1 2 15.2 17 2 14 4.02
Cueto, SF 1 0 25.1 19 11 19 4.62
Paddack, SD 2 2 25.2 26 4 22 4.91
J.Gray, Col 0 2 19.2 23 4 9 6.41