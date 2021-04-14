Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 37 5 22 27 -8 20 1 0 2 109 .046 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 43 10 14 24 8 17 2 0 2 138 .072 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 38 11 9 20 5 14 2 1 2 69 .159 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 31 10 9 19 -6 4 6 0 4 51 .196 F 64 Mikael Granlund 40 11 7 18 -2 8 4 0 1 62 .177 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 37 5 12 17 10 6 0 0 1 85 .059 F 92 Ryan Johansen 36 4 11 15 1 14 1 0 0 52 .077 F 21 Nick Cousins 43 4 9 13 0 29 0 0 0 45 .089 F 56 Erik Haula 40 4 9 13 1 14 1 1 1 55 .073 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 36 9 3 12 -5 4 0 0 1 57 .158 F 11 Luke Kunin 27 4 8 12 0 13 0 0 0 48 .083 D 57 Dante Fabbro 38 2 9 11 -1 23 1 0 1 57 .035 F 10 Colton Sissons 44 7 4 11 0 16 0 1 0 45 .156 D 4 Ryan Ellis 24 3 7 10 -9 8 2 0 0 51 .059 F 13 Yakov Trenin 33 4 5 9 3 14 0 0 0 42 .095 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 D 17 Ben Harpur 25 0 6 6 2 15 0 0 0 26 .000 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 29 3 2 5 -2 68 1 0 0 24 .125 D 5 Matt Benning 42 1 2 3 2 24 0 0 0 35 .029 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 15 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 26 .038 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 F 16 Rem Pitlick 8 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 14 0 1 1 3 8 0 0 0 16 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 3 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 1.000 D 2 Tyler Lewington 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 0 David Farrance 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 5 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 114 182 296 -15 417 25 3 19 1315 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 123 206 329 5 355 35 2 20 1350 .091 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 25 1387 2.16 15 7 0 2 50 702 0.929 0 0 0 35 Pekka Rinne 23 1250 2.97 9 12 1 1 62 634 0.902 0 1 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2676 2.55 24 19 1 3 112 1339 .909 114 182 417 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2676 2.55 20 16 8 4 112 1313 .913 123 206 355 More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni