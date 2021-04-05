Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 32 4 18 22 -11 14 1 0 2 95 .042 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 33 11 8 19 5 14 2 1 2 57 .193 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 30 10 9 19 -4 4 6 0 4 47 .213 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 39 5 13 18 1 12 2 0 1 122 .041 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 32 5 10 15 9 4 0 0 1 78 .064 F 64 Mikael Granlund 35 8 7 15 -2 8 3 0 1 52 .154 F 92 Ryan Johansen 31 4 8 12 -2 14 1 0 0 45 .089 D 57 Dante Fabbro 37 2 9 11 -1 23 1 0 1 57 .035 F 56 Erik Haula 35 3 8 11 -1 12 1 1 0 51 .059 F 21 Nick Cousins 38 3 7 10 -3 27 0 0 0 41 .073 F 11 Luke Kunin 22 3 7 10 2 11 0 0 0 40 .075 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 31 8 1 9 -9 4 0 0 1 46 .174 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 F 10 Colton Sissons 39 6 1 7 -2 14 0 1 0 42 .143 F 13 Yakov Trenin 28 2 4 6 3 10 0 0 0 34 .059 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 27 3 2 5 -2 51 1 0 0 24 .125 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 15 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 26 .038 D 17 Ben Harpur 20 0 3 3 -3 15 0 0 0 21 .000 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 37 1 1 2 -2 24 0 0 0 29 .034 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 9 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 10 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 4 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 .000 F 16 Rem Pitlick 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 39 96 154 250 -50 355 24 3 17 1174 .082 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 113 192 305 40 311 34 2 19 1214 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 22 1192 3.02 9 11 1 1 60 601 0.9 0 1 0 74 Juuse Saros 21 1137 2.27 11 7 0 2 43 600 0.928 0 0 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 39 2366 2.64 20 18 1 3 103 1204 .907 96 154 355 OPPONENT TOTALS 39 2366 2.41 19 14 6 3 94 1172 .918 113 192 311 More for youSports'Unfinished business': UConn's Evina Westbrook will...By Dan BrechlinSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as...By Paul Doyle