Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 21 9 10 19 -4 10 3 0 3 79 .114 D 59 Roman Josi 21 2 11 13 -7 6 0 0 1 70 .029 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 64 Mikael Granlund 18 4 5 9 -5 6 1 0 0 33 .121 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 21 2 6 8 -3 8 1 0 0 72 .028 F 95 Matt Duchene 21 3 5 8 -12 4 1 0 0 46 .065 D 57 Dante Fabbro 21 2 5 7 1 15 1 0 1 42 .048 F 21 Nick Cousins 20 2 4 6 -1 14 0 0 0 23 .087 F 56 Erik Haula 20 2 4 6 -1 8 0 1 0 28 .071 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 15 4 2 6 1 14 1 0 1 18 .222 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 14 2 3 5 2 0 0 0 1 34 .059 F 92 Ryan Johansen 14 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 22 .000 F 11 Luke Kunin 17 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .071 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 16 3 1 4 -7 4 0 0 0 20 .150 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 12 3 1 4 -1 0 2 0 1 19 .158 F 10 Colton Sissons 21 3 0 3 -2 8 0 0 0 19 .158 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 10 1 1 2 -2 11 1 0 0 10 .100 F 15 Brad Richardson 8 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 5 .200 F 13 Yakov Trenin 13 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .091 D 5 Matt Benning 20 0 1 1 -6 22 0 0 0 16 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 17 0 1 1 -2 34 0 0 0 13 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 17 Ben Harpur 4 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 21 48 78 126 -59 198 13 1 9 670 .072 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 64 107 171 51 192 19 2 11 612 .105 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 12 618 2.52 5 6 0 1 26 293 0.911 0 0 0 74 Juuse Saros 12 639 3.0 5 5 0 0 32 313 0.898 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 21 1270 2.76 10 11 0 1 58 606 .895 48 78 198 OPPONENT TOTALS 21 1270 2.24 11 7 3 2 47 669 .928 64 107 192 More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour