Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 26, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 19 9 8 17 -5 6 3 0 3 73 .123 D 59 Roman Josi 19 2 9 11 -6 6 0 0 1 66 .030 D 4 Ryan Ellis 19 2 7 9 -5 6 2 0 0 43 .047 F 64 Mikael Granlund 16 4 5 9 -6 6 1 0 0 33 .121 F 95 Matt Duchene 19 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 44 .068 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 19 2 5 7 -4 8 1 0 0 65 .031 D 57 Dante Fabbro 19 2 4 6 -2 15 1 0 1 37 .054 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 13 4 2 6 1 14 1 0 1 16 .250 F 21 Nick Cousins 18 1 4 5 -2 14 0 0 0 17 .059 F 56 Erik Haula 18 1 4 5 -2 6 0 0 0 21 .048 F 11 Luke Kunin 15 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 27 .074 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 14 3 1 4 -6 4 0 0 0 20 .150 F 92 Ryan Johansen 12 0 4 4 -1 4 0 0 0 18 .000 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 12 0 3 3 -1 0 0 0 0 26 .000 F 10 Colton Sissons 19 3 0 3 -2 6 0 0 0 18 .167 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 10 2 1 3 -2 0 1 0 0 13 .154 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 10 1 1 2 -2 11 1 0 0 10 .100 F 15 Brad Richardson 8 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 5 .200 F 13 Yakov Trenin 13 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .091 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 16 0 1 1 -2 34 0 0 0 13 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 5 Matt Benning 18 0 0 0 -7 10 0 0 0 15 .000 D 17 Ben Harpur 3 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 19 43 70 113 -68 176 12 0 7 608 .071 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 62 103 165 61 172 19 2 11 553 .112 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 12 618 2.52 5 6 0 1 26 293 0.911 0 0 0 74 Juuse Saros 10 519 3.47 3 5 0 0 30 254 0.882 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 19 1150 2.95 8 11 0 1 56 547 .888 43 70 176 OPPONENT TOTALS 19 1150 2.21 11 5 3 2 42 607 .929 62 103 172